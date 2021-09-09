STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CBI to investigate alleged custodial death of Ankit Gujjar in Tihar

Justice Mukta Gupta directed that the case file be sent from Delhi Police to the CBI and sought a status report from it before the next date of hearing on October 28.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred probe into the alleged murder of Tihar inmate Ankit Gujjar to the CBI, saying he “lost his life to custodial violence”. Justice Mukta Gupta, while dealing with a petition by Gujjar’s family for transfer of the investigation, directed that the case file be sent from Delhi Police to the CBI and sought a status report from it before the next date of hearing on 
October 28.

“Walls of prison, howsoever high they may be, the foundation of a prison is laid on the Rule of Law ensuring the rights to its inmates enshrined in the Constitution of India. It is the violation of these Constitutional rights of Ankit Gujjar, who lost his life to custodial violence in Tihar Jail, which has compelled the petitioners Geeta, Shivani and Ankul, the mother, sister and brother of deceased Ankit Gujjar to file the present writ petition,” the judge observed. If the family’s allegations of extortion in the prison are correct, “it is a very serious offence which requires in-depth investigation,” the court said.

“This court deems it fit to transfer the investigation to CBI. The case file be transferred to CBI by the concerned police station,” the court ruled. Gujjar, 29, was found dead inside his cell in Tihar jail on August 4. The court stated that the post-mortem report of the deceased “belies the version” of the jail officials that a scuffle took place in which both Deputy Superintendent and Gujjar received injuries.

“It is evident that deceased was brutally beaten and left unattended... Not only did Narender Meena (DS) and others assaulted the deceased mercilessly, the jail doctor on duty also failed to perform his duty,” the court said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tihar jail custodial torture Ankit Gujjar CBI
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp