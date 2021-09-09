CBI to investigate alleged custodial death of Ankit Gujjar in Tihar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred probe into the alleged murder of Tihar inmate Ankit Gujjar to the CBI, saying he “lost his life to custodial violence”. Justice Mukta Gupta, while dealing with a petition by Gujjar’s family for transfer of the investigation, directed that the case file be sent from Delhi Police to the CBI and sought a status report from it before the next date of hearing on

October 28.

“Walls of prison, howsoever high they may be, the foundation of a prison is laid on the Rule of Law ensuring the rights to its inmates enshrined in the Constitution of India. It is the violation of these Constitutional rights of Ankit Gujjar, who lost his life to custodial violence in Tihar Jail, which has compelled the petitioners Geeta, Shivani and Ankul, the mother, sister and brother of deceased Ankit Gujjar to file the present writ petition,” the judge observed. If the family’s allegations of extortion in the prison are correct, “it is a very serious offence which requires in-depth investigation,” the court said.

“This court deems it fit to transfer the investigation to CBI. The case file be transferred to CBI by the concerned police station,” the court ruled. Gujjar, 29, was found dead inside his cell in Tihar jail on August 4. The court stated that the post-mortem report of the deceased “belies the version” of the jail officials that a scuffle took place in which both Deputy Superintendent and Gujjar received injuries.

“It is evident that deceased was brutally beaten and left unattended... Not only did Narender Meena (DS) and others assaulted the deceased mercilessly, the jail doctor on duty also failed to perform his duty,” the court said.