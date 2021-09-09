STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New state-level environmental panel to speed up infrastructure projects

Central govt notifies formation of authority which will assess environmental impact

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aiming to fast-track the progress of large infrastructure projects in the national capital, the central government on Wednesday notified the Delhi government’s State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority.

This will help in giving boost to approvals to projects in the city after assessing the environmental impact. Along with this, the Centre has also approved the names proposed by the AAP government regarding State Level Expert Appraisal Committee.

The Delhi government had sent its proposal for reconstitution of both bodies, along with names of experts, to the central government in 2020, and after multiple correspondence and meetings the notification has finally been issued. 

As per the Environment Protection Rules, all Category ‘A’ projects — mega projects — are approved by an Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, while all Category ‘B’ projects — large projects — are approved by the State Level Authority (SEIAA). 

Sarvagya Kumar Srivastava, who was former engineer-in-chief of the Delhi PWD has been appointed as the chairman of SEIAA, while Reena Gupta, Special Secretary of Environment Department in Delhi government, has been appointed as member for a term of three years. Eleven other members will also be appointed. 

“Category ‘B’ projects requiring environmental clearance will not have to wait for the Centre’s approval and the nod will now be given in a fast-tracked manner by the Delhi government itself,” said Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai. 

With the city’s fast expanding needs, Delhi government is envisaging more projects to cater to the public, while simultaneously trying to reduce the impact on environment. The State Level Authority will meet monthly, leading to faster decision making and lower pendency of cases, it can also mandate regular inspection of project sites.

