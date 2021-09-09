STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Stubble burning: High-level meeting today to discuss winter pollution in Delhi

Every winter, Delhi witnesses a surge in air pollution due to many reasons, including stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

stubble burning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss a strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in the city in winter, officials said on Wednesday.

Every winter, Delhi witnesses a surge in air pollution due to many reasons, including stubble burning in neighbouring states. “The minister has called a high-level meeting tomorrow (Thursday) with senior officers from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, environment department and forest department,” an official said. At the meeting, the city government’s strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in winter will be discussed, he said.

On Tuesday, Rai had sought the creation of a joint action plan by Delhi and its neighbouring states to combat high levels of air pollution in the winter. He had also called upon UP, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to implement the measures the national capital had taken last year to prevent the worsening of air quality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stubble burning Delhi pollution Delhi winter pollution
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp