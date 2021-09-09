Stubble burning: High-level meeting today to discuss winter pollution in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss a strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in the city in winter, officials said on Wednesday.

Every winter, Delhi witnesses a surge in air pollution due to many reasons, including stubble burning in neighbouring states. “The minister has called a high-level meeting tomorrow (Thursday) with senior officers from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, environment department and forest department,” an official said. At the meeting, the city government’s strategy to deal with stubble burning and pollution in winter will be discussed, he said.

On Tuesday, Rai had sought the creation of a joint action plan by Delhi and its neighbouring states to combat high levels of air pollution in the winter. He had also called upon UP, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to implement the measures the national capital had taken last year to prevent the worsening of air quality.