Women leaders on ground will get MCD poll tickets: BJP

The assurance has come from the general secretary of the party, Dushyant Gautam, and the president of its Delhi unit, Adesh Kumar Gupta. 

Published: 09th September 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP state leadership on Wednesday assured its women members that people “working on the ground” would get preference over “proxy” candidates in ticket distribution for the municipal polls scheduled early next year. The assurance has come from the general secretary of the party, Dushyant Gautam, and the president of its Delhi unit, Adesh Kumar Gupta. 

Speaking at the executive meeting of Mahila Morcha (women wing) of Delhi BJP on Wednesday, they said deserving candidates would only get tickets this time.  “The efforts of the women workers will never be unnoticed. The Mahila Morcha teams have carried out exemplary activities on the ground. The party has to resort to nominating proxy candidates—mother, sister, wife and other relatives of a leader ­— when it doesn’t get good candidates. We will ensure that only eligible women workers are given tickets,” said a BJP functionary quoting the senior leaders.   

Fifty per cent seats in the three municipal corporations in Delhi are reserved for women. Political parties have routinely been giving tickets to proxy candidates just to fulfill the criteria. The BJP has been in power in the three civic bodies for about 15 years. 

“Gautam and Gupta were very categorical about ticket distribution. Gupta promised that women wing members would get appropriate recognition. Recalling previous elections in 2017, he said that besides reserved seats, the party had nominated women contenders in three wards. The senior leaders also appreciated Mahila Morcha’s functioning and work,” said an office bearer of the women wing.   

Mahila Morcha’s general secretary Teena sharma said the senior leaders had exuded confidence in women workers and assured tickets for committed members.  Union minister Smriti Irani also addressed the gathering.  She urged attendees to expand their reach. “Irani said that women workers should not be restricted to making arrangements for party events. The minister gave a morale-boosting speech and spoke about induction of women ministers in the Union cabinet,” said the BJP leader.  

