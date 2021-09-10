5 DU colleges in NIRF Top 10 list; Miranda ranks first 

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the list of best colleges in India for the fifth consecutive year in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) conducted every year by the Ministry of Education.

The college has bagged the top slot every year since the first ranking list was released in 2017. “We are indeed humbled. We have always strived for excellence. All DU colleges are doing very well. This time, many colleges from outside Delhi also joined. All of us are working hard. We are not the kind to rest on our laurels,” said an ecstatic principal, Dr Bijayalaxmi Nanda.

“Last year, Unnat Bharat Abhiayan was the focus of the government and we really accorded priority to that, adopting five villages in Delhi. This time the focus was to amplify research. So, we tried to do that, bringing multi-disciplinary and social science research,” Nanda added.

Suman Sharma, principal of Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) which retained its second rank, also credited the hard work, sincerity and commitment of the teaching and non-teaching staff for the achievement. “Also, the liberal support and valuable guidance of governing boards and the hard work of students who always want to excel in academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities,” said Sharma.

Two DU colleges that figured in the top 10, St. Stephen’s and Hindu saw their rankings drop from third and fourth to eighth and ninth positions, respectively. However, Shiram College of Commerce, which was ranked 12th last year, secured 10th position. Hindu College principal Anju Srivasta said, “The ranking this year is very disappointing for us. I have not seen the scores and details. We are in top 10, but the rank has slipped. So, yes, it is disappointing.”

DU slides, JNU maintains position

“ONE concern which we have always raised is Science, Commerce and Humanities are often ranked together which bas i cal ly means you ar e comparing apples with oranges,” SRCC principal Simrit Kaur said. “We would have preferred if there is a stream-wise ranking. Because, sometimes college like SRCC is at disadvantage... Otherwise, the ranking is good and there are limitations.” The SRCC principal felt there should be a comparative analysis of only commerce or science streams.

“Even if you see, science colleges have labs and gets grants for that. So, weightage are also given to the financial resouces on how much you spent. ... SRCC writes books, which are used in colleges and universities across the country but the publications have zero weightage in the ranking,” she explained. Hansraj College, which was in the top 10 list last year, dropped to 14th position. Seven other DU colleges including Sri Venkateshwara College, Kirori Mal College, Gargi, Atma Ram Sanatan Dhan (ARSD), Hansraj and Acharya Narendra Dev College secured a place in the top 20 colleges.

The Delhi University dropped from 11th to 12th rank in list of best universities and 18th to 19th in overall university category this year. “We are proud that our colleges are in the best colleges list. The other colleges also worked hard. But, yes this time DU rank in university and overall dropped. The reason is that nearly 800 teaching posts are lying vacant in DU,” acting DU Vice Chancellor PC Joshi said.

“Within next one year all these posts will be filled. The education minister also asked us to fill the vacant position on a mission mode. Once the teachings posts are taken care of, research and other teaching learning process will improve and DU will secure the top position.” For the fifth time in a row, JNU has secured second best university after IISc in the NIRF survey. Jamia Millia Islamia secured 6th rank, up from 10th last year. The ranking sare based on a highly credible set of parameters that include teaching, learning, research, outreach, among others.