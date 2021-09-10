‘Delhi BJP workers are creating awareness on COVID vaccination’: Adesh Gupta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP state president Adesh Gupta on Thursday said that the Centre is running free COVID-19 inoculation centres in the city in “top gear” and party workers are creating awareness among people about vaccination.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “able leadership”, he asserted, the country will overcome the pandemic.

At a meeting at the busy ITO crossing, he said that in a country of over 130 crore people, the way the Modi government has handled the pandemic would set an example for the world.

“The central government is running the free vaccination campaign in the entire city in top gear and party workers are going to every household to create awareness among people about the necessity for the vaccination,” Gupta said.

“But the Kejriwal government is only busy taking credit for this through advertisements and publicity and should know the battle against coronavirus can’t be won on the basis of publicity alone,” he said.

Notably, as part of a three-week campaign to showcase work of Modi, the BJP plans to carry out a registration drive for children who lost parents and are covered under the PM-CARES scheme.