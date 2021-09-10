Delhi: Kejriwal to attend Ganesh aarti Friday on Yamuna bank

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take part in a ‘Maha Ganesh Aarti’ observing Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday.

According to sources in the Delhi government, a mega event is planned similar in line with the ‘Lakshmi Puja’ held last year during Diwali celebration on the banks of Yamuna.

The event, which was broadcasted live, had seen AAP MLAs and senior functionaries taking part with their kin.

On similar lines, a source said, the ‘Maha Ganesh Aarti’ will be televised with Kejriwal taking part in the event. Some party MLAs and family members are likely to attend the event, said a source.

Strict protocols will be put in place as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public and any related procession or gathering have been prohibited due to the ongoing Covid pandemic for the second consecutive year.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Bidhuri, meanwhile, questioned the intent behind holding the event.

“This should not become some other event of the AAP government to do publicity rather than celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in the true spirit,” he said.

“Last year, they (the government) spent about Rs 6 crore on one such event. As times are tough, the government should be carefull in spending the public money.”

No large gatherings

In an official order, the DDMA had said celebrations will remain prohibited in public spaces and cited the existing pandemic-related restrictions as the reason.

District magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal.