HC says no to plea against Kejriwal government’s move to hold Ganesh Chaturthi event

The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition and granted him liberty to file a fresh plea before an appropriate forum.

Published: 10th September 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking to declare as illegal the Delhi government’s move of organising Ganesh Chaturthi from state treasury and releasing advertisements.

It observed that the petition was filed hurriedly and without doing proper homework. The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition and granted him liberty to file a fresh plea before an appropriate forum.

The court said the petitioner has not placed on record the advertisement based on which the petition has been filed.

The petitioner contented that conducting and promoting religious worship by the state and giving advertisement in TV channels from state treasury is contrary to Articles 21 (protection of life and personal liberty), 25 (freedom to practice religion) and 14 (equality before law) and the basic structure of secularism.

It said the religious programme was being funded by the state government for political and electoral gain and is liable to be stopped.

The petitioner said he got to know through media that the Delhi Government has been inviting people to join Ganesh Puja, on September 10.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places here in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and as per the directive, people were advised to celebrate the festival at home.  

