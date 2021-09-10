‘Processing over 6,000 ex gratia applications for COVID victims' families’: Delhi government to HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 6,700 applications are being processed for the release of ex gratia to the families of persons who have died of Covid or related problems, the city government informed the high court on Thursday.

Another list of about 25,000 persons who may be entitled to receive Rs 50,000 ex-gratia each is also being prepared, it added.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra said on behalf of the Delhi government that as on Thursday, 6,719 applications were received while money already released to 3,200 beneficiaries.

Work is in process as there are still 18,000 people who are out of the system, he added.

The bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vipin Sanghi noted that Mehra would share the data with Delhi State Legal Services Authority secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora who shall render assistance to those who are left out or finding it difficult to apply for ex-gratia.

The high court is dealing with several aspects relating to COVID-19 crisis in the national capital, including grant of ex-gratia to those who lost their family members to coronavirus and rehabilitation of children who have become orphans following the death of one or both parents due to the virus.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 1.

Fines collected for SOP violations are nothing but daylight robbery: Congress

Congress state chief Anil Kumar termed the imposition of heavy fines by the city government for violation of Covid guidelines a “daylight robbery” and demanded the over Rs 135 crore collected as penalty be disbursed to Covid warriors as compensation.

The fines were collected in cases involving over eight lakh violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour norms in the last four months.

The fines were imposed by Delhi government teams and the police.

“It is startling to note that in the last four months, government agencies have collected Rs 135 crore in fines from people for violating Covid guidelines. It is a kind of daylight robbery on people who are yet to recover from the terrible blows inflicted by COVID-19,” Kumar said in a press statement.