STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Processing over 6,000 ex gratia applications for COVID victims' families’: Delhi government to HC

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra said on behalf of the Delhi government that as on Thursday, 6,719 applications were received while money already released to 3,200 beneficiaries.  

Published: 10th September 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 6,700 applications are being processed for the release of ex gratia to the families of persons who have died of Covid or related problems, the city government informed the high court on Thursday.

Another list of about 25,000 persons who may be entitled to receive Rs 50,000 ex-gratia each is also being prepared, it added.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra said on behalf of the Delhi government that as on Thursday, 6,719 applications were received while money already released to 3,200 beneficiaries.  

Work is in process as there are still 18,000 people who are out of the system, he added.

The bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vipin Sanghi noted that Mehra would share the data with Delhi State Legal Services Authority secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora who shall render assistance to those who are left out or finding it difficult to apply for ex-gratia.

The high court is dealing with several aspects relating to COVID-19 crisis in the national capital, including grant of ex-gratia to those who lost their family members to coronavirus and rehabilitation of children who have become orphans following the death of one or both parents due to the virus.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 1. 

Fines collected for SOP violations are nothing but daylight robbery: Congress

Congress state chief Anil Kumar termed the imposition of heavy fines by the city government for violation of Covid guidelines a “daylight robbery” and demanded the over Rs 135 crore collected as penalty be disbursed to Covid warriors as compensation.

The fines were collected in cases involving  over eight lakh violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour norms in the last four months.

The fines were imposed by Delhi government teams and the police.

“It is startling to note that in the last four months, government agencies have collected Rs 135 crore in fines from people for violating Covid guidelines. It is a kind of daylight robbery on people who are yet to recover from the terrible blows inflicted by COVID-19,” Kumar said in a press statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi High Court
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp