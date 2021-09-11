Gurdwara election officer lodges complaint against SAD's Majinder Singh Sirsa over ruckus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the ruckus at the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections in ITO area, Director of Delhi Gurdwara Elections Narinder Singh on Friday registered a complaint against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Majinder Singh Sirsa, Gagan Singh, Harmeet Singh Lakhana and three elected members for allegedly threatening and manhandling him and other government staff.

On Thursday, a video surfaced on social media showing some people shouting slogans at the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections. An FIR was registered at IP Estate Police station under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (punishment of criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intension).

In the complaint, Narinder Singh stated that a few elected members of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee (DGMC) had misbehaved with him when he was listening to all the parties who had raised objections in his capacity as the Director of Gurdwara Elections. “When the tempers rose, I thought it would be prudent to adjourn the meeting instead of taking a decision that would have resulted in bitter resentment against one or other group. But some members got furious that they surrounded me and my staff.”

Singh added that elected members Atma Singh Lubana from ward 27 threw shoes at him and tried to assault him, Bhupinder Singh Ginny from ward 16 created a ruckus, and Ramandeep Singh Thapar from ward 33 opened his car door and manhandled him. “Harmeet Singh Kalka provoked the crowd and publicly threatened me. I had earlier written to higher authorities about threat to my life by Sirsa,” informed Singh.

On the other hand, Sirsa claimed that people in his party were angry with the director because he did not follow due procedure during co-option process for members of the general house of DSMGC. “No arrests have been made, but we are analysing the videos,” said a police official.