STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC refuses to let Afghan man go back, says bleak chance of returning

The HC said there was no ground to release passport and to permit him to leave India without depositing the penalty of Rs 13 lakh imposed on him.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

A group of Afghan refugees who came to protest outside the Pakistan High Commission being stopped by Delhi Police on Thursday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has refused to grant permission to an Afghan national, who is caught up in a customs case, to go to Afghanistan to look after his family, saying there is very bleak chance of his coming back to India in view of prevailing circumstances in his country.

The high court said there was no ground to release passport and to permit him to leave India without depositing the penalty of Rs 13 lakh imposed on him. The man, who was to take the flight to Afghanistan, was intercepted at the airport carrying certain medicines illegally and proceedings were initiated against him after which a redemption fine of Rs 9 lakh, determined as per the value of seized goods, and a penalty of Rs 13 lakh was imposed on him by the authorities. The petitioner has not paid the penalty and wanted to go to Afghanistan on the ground that he has 11 children and his first wife has been killed by terrorists and he has to look after his family.

Justice Mukta Gupta dismissed his appeal, saying “There is very bleak chance of the petitioner being able to come back to India, in view of the prevailing circumstances in Afghanistan. This court finds no ground to permit him to leave the country without depositing the penalty.”

“Considering that the adjudication proceedings qua the petitioner have attained finality and the petitioner even does not wish to redeem the articles, he is required to deposit the penalty, hence this court finds no error in the lower court judgement. Petition is dismissed,” it said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court customs case Afghan national Afghanistan Afghanistan crisis
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp