STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Stepping into the universe: Asian community gets its very own Marvel hero

With the movie, Shang-Chi’s origin story is being set up before he is inducted into the big league.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Poster. (Photo | Marvel Studios)

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

With THE WORLD-WIDE release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets another superhero. While Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu plays the titular character, a new face — Meng’er Zhang  — makes her debut in the production. There’s little information available about the Chinese actress, but her Instagram account is slowly heating up with pictures from publicity shoots. Meng’er is part of this historic movie which, for the first time, gives the Asian community its very own Marvel hero. 

With the movie, Shang-Chi’s origin story is being set up before he is inducted into the big league. The narrative follows Shaun, an Asian-American working-class professional and his journey to becoming the superhero. The role of his character’s sister Xialing, who runs an underground fight club, is portrayed by Meng’er. The actress delivers an impactful performance as the complex Xialing who is an equally capable martial artist like her brother. “Xialing is someone you don’t want to mess with. Although she has an unapproachable exterior, she also has a vulnerable part deep down inside of her. I felt connected to her since the beginning of my journey,” explains Meng’er in our Zoom interview.

A still from  ‘Shang-Chi and the
Legend of  the Ten Rings’

Destiny’s child
Bagging this role was sheer serendipity for Meng’er. An audition call message on a WhatsApp group conveyed the requirement for a girl who could speak in Chinese and English. Out of curiosity the actress sent her tapes. “I didn’t know I was auditioning for a Marvel film. Only when they called me for a screen test with Simu, I realised I was auditioning for Shang-Chi. I was very excited! After five days, I got a really long message from my lawyer. I didn’t read through it, I just scrolled down to the bottom, and saw: Welcome to the Marvel Universe,’ I was like ‘wow!” she enthuses. 

Cast call
The movie features a predominantly East Asian cast and has names like Michelle Yeoh, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Awkwafina and Fela Chen in pivotal roles. Sir Ben Kingsley plays a hilarious role and adds his golden touch to this highly entertaining movie. For a newcomer, there couldn’t have been a better film set to be on, and Meng’er says she learnt something new from all of them. “It was like a masterclass every day. Tony’s work ethic is amazing. And Sir Ben, I literally took notes every time I spoke with him,” says the actress.

Breaking stereotypes
With this movie, the Asian community is in the spotlight.  “Asian representation is very important and I take it as a serious responsibility. Asian kids who grow up in Western countries now have a superhero who they can look up to and say, ‘He looks like me.’ It’s amazing,” she says. 

Finding love
The movie is all the more special for Meng’er because when she started shooting, little did she know that she would find the love of her life. The actress got married to one of the movie’s action designers. “I met my husband Yung Lee on this movie. Yeah, it just happened. We didn’t plan anything for our wedding but the production team threw a really big party for us.”

In theatres now. 

Debutante Meng’er Zhang on being part of the first-ever Asian superhero Marvel movie, meeting her husband Yung Lee on set, and working with seasoned actors like Sir Ben Kingsley and Tony Leung Chiu-Wai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Shang-Chi Simu Liu
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp