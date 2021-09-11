STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tatesar village rewarded for setting vaccination example

Representatives of Tatesar village receive the trophy for emerging winner in Corona Mukt Gaon Abhiyan contest | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From an initial vaccination rate of 10 per cent, village Tatesar in North West district has now achieved 93 per cent. By doing this, the village has emerged winner of the ‘Corona Mukt Gaon Abhiyan’ which is an initiative of the district officials to step up vaccination and take the drive to the rural pockets of Delhi.

In July, the Kanjhawala sub-division came up with this new concept of making villages compete amongst themselves. The initiative was titled ‘Corona Mukt Gaon Abhiyan’. The winner of this contest took home a trophy presented by the district administration and a board stating the village’s achievement in the fight against coronavirus. These will be displayed in a prominent place in the village.

Budhanpur Majra, Salahpur Majra, Chandpur, Kanjhawala, Ladpur, Ghevra, Sawda, Garhi Rindhala, Nizampur, Jaunti (including Jheemarpura), Tatesar, Punjab Khore, Qutabgarh and Jat Khore are the villages which fall under the Kanjhawala sub-division.

Under this initiative, the village with the highest proportion of its adult population vaccinated till July 31 will be declared winner. To help the initiative get more publicity and gain momentum, nukkad nataks (neighbourhood plays) will be organised in villages. Further, ground level functionaries including 75 BLOs and anganwadi workers, panchayat secretaries and NGOs are also involved in the initiative to mobilise beneficiaries in association with civil society organisations.

SDM Saumya Sharma had earlier stated that some hesitancy was observed in the villages when someone took the jab and reported common post-vaccine symptoms and that became a reason for others to not go for it. That perception, however, has changed.

Strategy evolved from villagers themselves
