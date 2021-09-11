STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two weeks for Delhi govt to fulfill CM promise on rent

On July 22, the court had ruled that a Chief Minister’s promise to citizens was enforceable and directed the AAP government to decide within six weeks on Kejriwal’s announcement. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday gave two weeks to the government to decide on implementing CM Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that the state would help tenants who were unable to pay rents during the pandemic. 

Delhi government’s counsel Gautam Narayan told Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a plea alleging willful disobedience of the court’s order directing a decision to be taken in this regard in six weeks, that ‘the matter was under consideration’ and sought two weeks to arrive at a conclusion.   On July 22, the court had ruled that a Chief Minister’s promise to citizens was enforceable and directed the AAP government to decide within six weeks on Kejriwal’s announcement. 

The petitioners, who claimed to be daily wagers and workers and sought to enforce the promise made by Kejriwal during a press conference on March 29 last year, stated in their application that the failure of the authorities in taking a decision in terms of the order impinged upon their right to shelter. The plea added that until a decision is taken, a ‘clear policy’ on the payment of rent cannot be formed. 

“By willfully disobeying the judgment/direction of this Court, respondent have also entered the territory of Contempt of Court,” the plea asserted. In the order, Justice Prathiba M Singh had opined that against the backdrop of a commitment made by the Chief Minster, a lack of decision making or indecision was contrary to law. 

“The statement was not made by a government functionary at a lower level in the hierarchy, who could be devoid of such knowledge. The CM is expected to exercise his authority to give effect to his promise/assurance,’ the court said, adding that a citizen would believe that the CM has spoken on behalf of his government while making such a promise. The matter would be heard next on September 27.  

Zero deaths, 36 cases reported
New Delhi: No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday while 36 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. According to official figures, only one fatality has been reported in this month so far -- on September 7. The death toll infection stood at 25,083. A total of 76,883 tests, including 52,042 RT-PCR and 24,841 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the data. 

