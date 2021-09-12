STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

22 new cases of COVID-19, zero virus-related death recorded in Delhi

A total of 61,968 tests, including 47,028 RT-PCR and 14,940 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the bulletin.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Sunday, while 22 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Only one fatality due to COVID has been reported this month on September 7. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,083. A total of 61,968 tests, including 47,028 RT-PCR and 14,940 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the bulletin.

The national capital has so far reported 14,38,233 cases of which over 14.12 lakh have recovered. The active caseload in the city declined to 390 on Sunday from 412 on Saturday, it stated. The number of people under home isolation was 101 on Sunday while it was 110 on Saturday.

The number of containment zones also dropped to 94 from 100 on Saturday. Delhi reported 35 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. No fresh death was reported.

The national capital had recorded 36 cases on both Thursday and Friday with a positivity rate was 0.05 per cent. On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

No death due to COVID-19 was also recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16,Â August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29.

Delhi reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic between April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes. Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths. However, the number of daily cases as well as deaths have been showing a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Despite the fall in daily cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier cautioned people that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while asserted that his government was preparing on a war-footing to combat it.

Delhi Health Minister Saturday Jain recently said the medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi COVID cases COVID cases
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp