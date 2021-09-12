STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police register case after two Tihar jail inmates injured in clash

The inmates suffered injuries after they attacked each other with sharp edged-objects inside jail number 3.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:29 PM

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two inmates of Tihar jail were injured after a clash broke out between them following which the police have registered an attempt to murder case, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening.

According to jail officials, a fight broke out between two to three inmates on Saturday evening. The inmates suffered injuries after they attacked each other with sharp edged-objects. The incident took place inside jail number 3, they said.

None of the inmates were seriously injured. Two of them were sent to the hospital. A senior jail official said that they returned back to the jail after treatment.

The police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Saturday that an undertrial prisoner named Sumit Dutt, who was lodged in ward number 2 of central jail 3, had been admitted at their facility, the official said.

The injured prisoner told the police that he was assaulted with sharp weapons inside the jail by fellow inmates Kalu and Bilauta , the senior police officer said. Dutt received injuries on his thigh, abdomen and ribs.

He was referred to the Safdarjung hospital. Inmate Brijesh alias Kalu had also received stab injury on his thigh and was also referred to the same hospital, the officer said. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police added.

Tihar jail Delhi police Prison brawl Jail fight
Comments

