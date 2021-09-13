A pinch for good health

Deepika Rathod By

Lately, many people have reached out to me with bloating or stomach issues. It is a condition that effects many people across the globe and can cause indigestion, irritation to the intestinal wall, heaviness and sometimes breathlessness as well. I observe that with the fast-paced lifestyle, many of us have easily ignored our roots in home remedies. To start with, most of us have stopped adding garam masala and other Indian spices in our meals, which were for health benefits. One such spice that can help us with bloating is hing or asafoetida.

Back to basics

Hing is used in Indian homes to treat gas production, bloating, indigestion, constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (ISB) and lung-related issues. Foods like lentils, legumes, rajma (red beans) and chana (chickpeas) can cause gas because of their anti-nutritional properties and a pinch of hing can help you digest them well without feeling bloated. For some people, even sulphur-rich veggies like cauliflower, kale, broccoli and cabbage can also cause acidity and gas.

We must take responsibility and stop blaming outside food for our stomach issues. In many houses, the basics of cooking are not followed and at times the food isn’t prepared with additional spices that work in breaking down food for the digestive system, thus causing further issues. To start with, let’s start adding hing in food while preparing it or use it in water (a pinch of hing in one cup water after 30 minutes of every meal) or other such concoctions to improve the digestibility of different dishes.

Breathe healthy

Apart from stomach health, hing also works well for improving lung health. A person who is facing breathlessness, inflammation or other lung-related issues can consider following this remedy:

Mix one tsp of hing in warm water to make a paste and apply this externally on the chest region near the breast bone. Keep it there for two-three hours because hing has highly anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects on the body and works on controlling lung issues.

