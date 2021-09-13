STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP alleges Centre targeting its leaders under fabricated cases through ED

AAP's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha in a press conference said that in the ED notice the party's national secretary Gupta has been summoned to appear before the agency on September 22.

Published: 13th September 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate has sent a notice to its national secretary Pankaj Gupta under a "fabricated" case under the PMLA and that the BJP-led central government was targeting its leaders as the saffron party was "rattled" by the AAP's growth and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's popularity in other states.

"In Delhi, they tried to defeat us with IT Dept, CBI, Delhi Police - but we won 62 seats. As we grow in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Guj - we get an ED notice! The people of India want honest politics- these tactics of BJP will never succeed, they will make us stronger," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

AAP's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha in a press conference said that in the ED notice the party's national secretary Gupta has been summoned to appear before the agency on September 22 at 11:30 AM at its office.

"In an unending quest to persecute the AAP, the Modi government's favourite agency Enforcement Directorate has been pressed into service and has dispatched a love letter (notice) to the AAP. They (ED) have sent a notice to party's national secretary under some section of Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002," Chadha said.

When asked about the case in which Gupta has been served a notice, Chadha said that he has no idea but added "it must be some fabricated case". The Rajinder Nagar MLA alleged that the BJP is rattled by the increasing popularity of the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the rising graph of the party.

"When you (BJP) can't electorally assassinate us you try to character assassinate us. As soon as opinion polls show that Kejriwal is getting popularity, agencies like ED are pressed into service to seek political revenge and character assassinate AAP," Chadha alleged.

They are rattled by the popularity of Kejriwal to an extent that the Modi government has pressed into service all its agencies against AAP leaders. "In view of elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and next year in Gujarat, a rattled BJP has pressed all its agencies (ED, CBI, IT, etc) to persecute Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders," Chadha alleged.

He alleged that a witch-hunt against AAP by the Centre is going on. He said that during Anna Movement in 2012, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a notice under FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010) to check accounts.

Chadha alleged that in past years they had sent the CBI to raid the CM office and Delhi Police to raid the CM house. CBI raided twice at the residence of deputy CM Manish Sisodia but found nothing, he alleged. "The AAP is not going to fear these tactics. We welcome the notice. We believe in rule of law. We pray to God that rule of law should prevail over the rule of vendetta politics," Chadha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Enforcement Directorate Pankaj Gupta AAP PMLA Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp