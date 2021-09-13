STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh cases 22, COVID positivity rate drops to 0.04 per cent in national capital

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,083. A total of 61,968 tests, including 47,028 RT-PCR and 14,940 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Covid positivity declined to 0.04 per cent in the national capital on Sunday as just 22 fresh cases were added to the tally. No death due to the viral disease was recorded on the day, according to data shared by the health department.

Only one fatality due to Covid has been reported this month on September 7.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,083. A total of 61,968 tests, including 47,028 RT-PCR and 14,940 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the bulletin.

The national capital has so far reported 14,38,233 cases of which over 14.12 lakh have  recovered. The active caseload in the city declined to 390 on Sunday from 412 on Saturday, it stated.

The number of 
people under home isolation was 101 on Sunday while it was 110 on Saturday.

The number of containment zones also dropped to 94 from 100 on Saturday. With over 11,000 vaccine shots given on Sunday, the cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1,50,22,686.

