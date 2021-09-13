STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Measures being taken to stop misuse of sex determination methods: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Jain held a meeting of the Delhi Supervisory Board on the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and the minister also said that more awareness will be spread on this issue.

Published: 13th September 2021 05:15 PM

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is taking strict measures to prevent misuse of techniques to determine sex of an unborn child and stop female foeticide, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

He made the remarks during a meeting of the Delhi Supervisory Board on the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. The minister also said that more awareness will be spread on this issue.

Sex determination and female foeticide are crimes under the laws of the country. "Chaired the Delhi Supervisory Board meeting of Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. Delhi Govt is taking strict measures to prevent misuse of sex determination techniques & female foeticide. Active measures will be taken to aware society about its effects," Jain tweeted.

