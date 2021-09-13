STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NSUI passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi Congress chief

The national executive of National Student Union of India (NSUI) has proposed Rahul Gandhi as the president of Congress party.

Published: 13th September 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:20 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a office bearers sammelan in Jammu

By Express News Service

"Rahul Gandhi is an honest leader who took a stand for students and strengthened their voice. He also helped garner support by raising matters important to students. He even tried to give adequate space for students’ fraternity in the fight for democracy and transparency," said Neeraj Kundan, NSUI national president, on the sidelines of the outfit’s two-day-long national executive called ‘Sankal’.

“We, the office bearers of NSUI, encompassing state presidents, national office bearers and national coordinators, are the result of the transformation brought in the political system which empowers students from non-political backgrounds to engage in political parties. We focus on character development and nation building,” said a statement from the students’ wing of Congress. 

The statement further said Rahul Gandhi’s leadership can “create a developed and peaceful society”.

NSUI had earlier passed a resolution to celebrate the 75th year of Independence across the country under which it organised several student-related programmes, the statement further said.

The national executive was attended by senior leaders including national president of Congress SC Department Nitin Raut, Congress Minority Department chairman Imran Pratagarhi, among others.

