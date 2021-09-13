STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

WATCH | Two children dead as building collapses in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area, rescue work underway

A person trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations were still underway.

Published: 13th September 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi, Sabzi Mandi

Total seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A four-storey building in north Delhi's congested Sabzi Mandia area collapsed on Monday, killing two brothers who were passing by with their mother and were trapped under the debris, officials said. The two children were aged seven and 12, the police said, adding that three to four more people may be trapped under the rubble.

A 72-year-old man, Ramji Das who was also trapped under the debris and suffered a head injury, was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The ground floor of the building, believed to be 75-years-old, was being used for commercial purpose while the rest was residential.

Joint Commissioner (Central Range) Narender Singh Bundela said that the two children, both brothers, were rescued and taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. "They were passing by with their mother when the building collapsed and the two bothers got trapped under the debris. A case will be registered and legal action will be taken accordingly," he said.

The incident comes days after record heavy rains pounded Delhi, throwing life out gear . A car parked nearby was severely damaged as the debris from the building fell on it. The locals who had gathered at the spot to help with rescue operations were later removed from the area.

Teams of local team, MCD, NDRF among others are at the spot to undertake rescue operation. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations, officials said. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation. "The incident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. Through the district administration, I am myself monitoring the situation," he tweeted in Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi building collapse Sabzi Mandi Area Delhi Delhi Police
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp