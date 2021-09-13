STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Wings of the past

Curating these paintings, created using watercolour on paper, was no easy feat. Dr Tillotson explains, “The challenge really was to identify the birds correctly.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

The exhibition is on till Oct 6 at DAG, The Claridges

By Simi Kuriakose
Express News Service

The remnants of our colonial past also include a chronicle of creations by Indian artists. Company Painting — a collective term for artworks produced by Indian artists undertaken in a European style and palette — is reimagined from an outsider’s perspective. The hybrid Indian art, however, is also a slice of our history.

The recently-unveiled exhibition titled ‘Birds Of India: Company Paintings c.1800 To 1835’ is an attempt to showcase the works of Indian masters commissioned by the East India Company in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Currently ongoing at the art company DAG, The Claridges, this first-of-its-kind exhibit features 125 avian paintings. The archives are from various albums namely Cunninghame Graham, the c. 1810 album of birds from north-east India, the Faber album from c. 1830, and the 1835 Edward Inge album.

A painting of the  Cinereous Vulture

Talking about Company Painting, curator Dr. Giles Tillotson, Senior VP Exhibitions and Publications at DAG, says, “Back then, Indian artists were adapting to a new market by Europeans who were in the East India Company. The residents [non-Indians] turned to Indian artists for images to understand the flora and fauna.” 

Curating these paintings, created using watercolour on paper, was no easy feat. Dr Tillotson explains, “The challenge really was to identify the birds correctly. The main album was produced between 1800 and 1804 (Cunninghame Graham). The artists painted these birds by observing them in the field. This was way before taxidermy existed.” Noting that a few caged birds might have played muse to these painters, Dr Tillotson continues, “Most birds might not have been caged.

So, it probably would have been difficult for them to observe the birds and paint them.” With Urdu local names of the birds inscribed on these artworks, the collector probably tried to match the English name by referencing a book titled A General Synopsis of Birds published by John Latham. Dr Tillotson explains, “This was during a rudimentary stage of scientific investigation of birds. Either the artist observing the birds or the collector could have made minor mistakes.” 

Curious, we asked if there were any paintings of extinct birds displayed here. Dr Tillotson says, “The rarest bird depicted is the Little Bustard. It was rare then and is rare now. None of the birds included are now extinct. Some are rare, and might be more difficult to see now because of urbanisation than they were 200 years ago.”

The exhibition, which is on till October 6, is definitely one for nature lovers. An avian enthusiast himself, Dr Tillotson concludes, “My guess is, it will appeal to people who are interested in both birds and history.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp