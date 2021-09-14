Delhi Police busts Pakistan-organised terror module; two terrorists arrested

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a Pakistan-orchestrated terror module and arrested six persons, including two ISI-trained terrorists. The module was planning serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states during festivals like Navratri and Diwali.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said that the elections in UP next year was also their likely target. RDX fitted IEDs and firearms were recovered in the multi-state operation.

Those arrested were identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya (47) from Mumbai; Osama (22), a resident of Okhla in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar; and four UP residents - Moolchand aka Saaju aka Lala from Rai Bareli, Zeeshan Qamar (28) from Allahabad, Mohammad Abu Bakar (23) of Behraich and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow.

Police said Osama and Zeeshan were trained by and getting instructions from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. They were among three men tasked to conduct a reconnaissance of locations in Delhi and UP for placing IEDs in high-footfall areas.

Underworld operative Sameer, a close contact of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees Ibrahim, was tasked to ensure delivery of IEDs, sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India.