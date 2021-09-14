STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmakers now turn mentors

The finalists will get one-to-one online feedback on their scripts on Zoom with four of the mentors at SWA Script Lab. 

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

With an aim to train a new generation of writers, Vikramaditya Motwane and Sujoy Ghosh, along with four other sought-after industry names are all set to mentor six scripts with The Screenwriters Association (SWA).

Directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Sujoy Ghosh, Abhishek Chaubey, Alankrita Srivastava, and writers Sudip Sharma as well as Smita Singh will mentor six new scripts for the SWA Script Lab 2022. The finalists will get one-on-one online feedback on Zoom with four of the mentors at SWA Script Lab 2022.

“I’m honoured and delighted to be chosen as a mentor for the SWA Script Lab 2022," Motwane said. “I’m looking forward to assisting in the grooming of the next brilliant generation of Indian screenwriters along with my fellow mentors.”

Ghosh (writer of Jhankaar Beats, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, Badla) said, “Writers are the solid foundation on which our industry stands. The SWA Script Lab will produce more such writers and I’m excited that I’m allowed to be a part of this journey.” Registrations for the lab have opened from September 8. The last date of script submission is October 25.

