Foundation for first public electric vehicle charging plaza laid at Nehru Place DTC terminal

The project will be completed and open to public within a month, said officials.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

EV, electric car, electric vehicles

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday laid the foundation stone for the first public electric vehicle charging plaza at Nehru Place DTC terminal and inaugurated a public EV charging station at the site.

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), an agency of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Ministry of Power, in collaboration with the state-run DTC will develop Public EV charging stations and battery swapping stations at seven DTC terminals and depots in Delhi.

CESL has been allotted 10x9 metre space at Nehru Place Bus terminal. The project will be completed and open to public within a month, said officials.

Gahlot said: “We are moving closer to our agenda of developing innovative charging infrastructure and EV ecosystem in Delhi, and are happy to collaborate with CESL for its expertise in EVs and charging infrastructure. Since the EV policy launched last year, we have had a significant rise in EVs plying on Delhi roads, with over registered 17,000 EVs. We are also deliberating about adding 20 sites of transport department in the next installation phase apart from 100 public charging stations to be installed through open tender.”

Each of the seven locations will have six charging points, of which three are for two and three-wheelers, and the rest for charging four wheelers.

These locations will be available on Delhi government’s ONE DELHI app with their real-time status.

