Gopal Rai to chair meeting with MCD officials to discuss Winter Action Plan against Delhi pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday will meet officials of municipal corporations to discuss the Winter Action Plan to tackle air pollution in the city.

Rai, who earlier stated that this year the Delhi government has started an early consultation with stakeholders, will chair the meeting with MCD officials.

According to Delhi government, it has intensified the preparation of Winter Action Plan and will run an active campaign against pollution with “public cooperation”.

The Winter Action Plan will be finalised by September 30 after incorporating the suggestions received from all the departments concerned.

“There are many agencies working to reduce pollution in Delhi. We will hold a review meeting with all the departments concerned on Tuesday,” said Rai.

Officials from the Environment Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Public Works Department, all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi, NDMC, Delhi Development Authority, Traffic Police, Transport Department, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, DSIIDC, CPWD and NHAI will be present at the meeting.

The actions taken by each department to tackle air pollution will also be reviewed during the meeting.

In the past, the AAP government has run campaigns like ‘Odd-Even’ scheme and ‘Red Light on, Car Off’ to increase public participation and manage the poor air quality in the city.