Street plays in Delhi to create awareness against drugs

The Women and Child Development of the Delhi government will also sensitise youth, especially in slum clusters and resettlement colonies, which are generally prone to illegal use of chemical substance

Published: 14th September 2021 05:38 AM

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development of the Delhi government is set to launch a campaign against drugs and substance. As part of the programme, the department will hold ‘nukkad nataks’ (street plays) to create awareness about misuse of drugs. 

It will also sensitise youth, especially in slum clusters and resettlement colonies, which are generally prone to illegal use of chemical substances. 

The department will rope in street theatre groups to orgaise plays.

The senior officials, privy to the development, said that a meeting is being planned on Wednesday in which troupes would be invited.

The department also reached out to the song and drama division of the ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking its help to select theatre groups for the plays. 

“Nukkad natak’s theme will be prohibition and prevention of drug abuse. With awareness activities, the department proposes to propagate the message by organising street plays. It has been proposed to hold such events in all slum and resettlement clusters where the populace is largely illiterate. The street plays will easily convey the message to them,” said an official.

The meeting will be held at the office of the joint director (prohibition), WCD.

“The troupes will need to carry the empanelment card. They will submit a script of the plays. The groups present in the meeting will only be considered for allotment of programmes,” said the official.

Last year, in October the government also ran a project regarding enhancing treatment and rehabilitation services for the underprivileged homeless people affected by drug use.

Services for de-addiction and counselling were also provided to the drug users.

