Delhi Development Authority to provide EWS flats to 2,068 families from Bhoomiheen Camp

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A proposal for allotment of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category flats constructed at A-14, Kalkaji Extension, to eligible jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) families living at Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji Extension, under in-situ Rehabilitation Project, was granted approval by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday.

About 2,068 households will benefit from the decision and will be allotted the EWS flats on payment of Rs 1.12 lakh as beneficiary contribution and Rs 30,000 for maintenance charges for five years. "About 3,024 EWS flats are under construction at A-14 Kalkaji Extension and are nearing completion. About 93 per cent work has been done and the remaining is expected to be completed next month," said an official.

The scheme was prepared in 2011 for in-situ rehabilitation of three jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) clusters - Jawahar Lal Camp, Navjivan Camp and Bhoomiheen Camp - located at Govindpuri and Kalkaji having about 8,461 shanties - in a phased manner.

The land vacated measuring 20,460 sqm after shifting of Bhoomiheen camp and also the piece of land on which Jawahar Lal and Navjivan Camp are located, will be taken up for in-situ slum rehabilitation project on public-private-partnership (PPP)mode.

"Besides, the authority has also given approval to relocate JJ dwellers of two projects comprising three JJ clusters - GP Block in PitamPura, Kohat Enclave and Golden Park, Rampura - to the EWS flats at Bhalswa," the official added.

For relocation, the flats will be acquired from Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for which approval will be required from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The decision was taken in an authority meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal.

In addition to several other decisions, the authority also accorded approval to additional development control norms such as provisions for plotted development and transferable development rights in areas where land pooling will be implemented under land pooling policy 2018.

The approval was also granted to the amendments proposed in the policy and procedure for permission and regularisation of addition or alterations of DDA flats. After the modification, installation of solar panels for domestic use is allowed.

International sports complex in Dwarka

The DDA cleared the proposal to set up an international sports complex in Dwarka, officials said. The decision was taken at the DDA Authority meeting, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. "It will be a first of its kind sporting facility with state-of-the-art, iconic facility, reflecting growth of sports in the state," official said.

