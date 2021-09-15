STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Development Authority to provide EWS flats to 2,068 families from Bhoomiheen Camp

Allotment after payment of `1.12 lakh, more under construction to be handed over soon

Published: 15th September 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Development Authority

Delhi Development Authority (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A proposal for allotment of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category flats constructed at A-14, Kalkaji Extension, to eligible jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) families living at Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji Extension, under in-situ Rehabilitation Project, was granted approval by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday.

About 2,068 households will benefit from the decision and will be allotted the EWS flats on payment of Rs 1.12 lakh as beneficiary contribution and Rs 30,000 for maintenance charges for five years. "About 3,024 EWS flats are under construction at A-14 Kalkaji Extension and are nearing completion. About 93 per cent work has been done and the remaining is expected to be completed next month," said an official.

The scheme was prepared in 2011 for in-situ rehabilitation of three jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) clusters - Jawahar Lal Camp, Navjivan Camp and Bhoomiheen Camp - located at Govindpuri and Kalkaji having about 8,461 shanties - in a phased manner.

The land vacated measuring 20,460 sqm after shifting of Bhoomiheen camp and also the piece of land on which Jawahar Lal and Navjivan Camp are located, will be taken up for in-situ slum rehabilitation project on public-private-partnership (PPP)mode.

"Besides, the authority has also given approval to relocate JJ dwellers of two projects comprising three JJ clusters - GP Block in PitamPura, Kohat Enclave and Golden Park, Rampura - to the EWS flats at Bhalswa," the official added.

For relocation, the flats will be acquired from Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for which approval will be required from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The decision was taken in an authority meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal.

In addition to several other decisions, the authority also accorded approval to additional development control norms such as provisions for plotted development and transferable development rights in areas where land pooling will be implemented under land pooling policy 2018.

The approval was also granted to the amendments proposed in the policy and procedure for permission and regularisation of addition or alterations of DDA flats. After the modification, installation of solar panels for domestic use is allowed. 

International sports complex in Dwarka

The DDA cleared the proposal to set up an international sports complex in Dwarka, officials said. The decision was taken at the DDA Authority meeting, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. "It will be a first of its kind sporting facility with state-of-the-art, iconic facility, reflecting growth of sports in the state," official said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economically Weaker Section Kalkaji Extension Delhi Development Authority Bhoomiheen Camp EWS flats
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp