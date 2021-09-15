STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government departments get September 21 deadline for Winter Action Plan

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that he and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are seeking time to meet Union Minister of Environment Bhupendra Yadav on the matter.

Published: 15th September 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Environment Minister Gopal Rai takes feedback from officials during the meeting on Tuesday

Environment Minister Gopal Rai takes feedback from officials during the meeting on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai asked concerned departments in a meeting on Tuesday submit an action plan before September 21 to stop dust pollution and waste burning, based on which the 'Winter Action Plan' can be readied.

The government's environment department will be the nodal agency to coordinate with all others and execute the plan. "All government agencies that take up construction will submit a plan to control dust pollution. The Transport department and Traffic Police are tasked with reducing vehicle pollution. All three MCDs will work to control garbage burning and monitor pollution hotspots. The environment department will conduct dialogue with other states and the Centre," said Rai.

According to the government, to tackle the dust pollution, all the MCDs, NDMC, DDA, CPWD, PWD, DDA, Cantonment Board and all other government agencies that take up construction work, have been asked to make an action plan on four focus points – procurement of dust suppression chemicals, Mechanical Road Sweeping, and disposal plan for dust sucked from the roads.

An anti-dust campaign was conducted last year, but Rai pointed out that the ground staff performed the activities to control dust just for the sake of it. "When I went for the anti-dust campaign in Delhi last year, I saw that people had very low sensitivity to dust," he said.

Hence this year, all the departments have been directed to sensitise their on-ground workers such as junior engineers, contractors and supervisors. Rai said that he and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are seeking time to meet Union Minister of Environment Bhupendra Yadav on the matter.

As part of the plan, the city government will upgrade the 'Green War Room' launched last year to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts and update the 'Green Delhi' app to address complaints related to pollution-causing activities. 

Vehicular pollution

Traffic Police was given the target of traffic decongestion. The action plan is to deal with increased traffic congestion that leads to air pollution. For dealing with truck and private car break downs on the road, traffic police will make special arrangements so that these vehicles can be immediately removed. 

