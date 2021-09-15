STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fairs, exhibitions to be allowed in Delhi from Thursday

Organisers will have to follow SOPs issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and in case any violation is found, strict penal or criminal action will be initiated.

Top Thai Brands 2019, a trade fair and exhibition held at Phoenix Market City in Chennai | P Jawahar

Image of an exhibition used for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Public fairs and exhibitions will be allowed in Delhi from Thursday, under a phased reopening of economic activities interrupted by the lockdown during the second wave of COVID-19 in the city.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said banquet halls in the city will be allowed to hold such exhibitions and fairs.

Business-to-consumer exhibitions will be permitted in the city from September 16, it stated, adding that organisers will have to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and in case any violation is found, strict penal or criminal action will be initiated.

Measures to be adopted by venue providers include separate entry and exit for visitors, disinfecting halls before giving possession, setting up permanent isolation centres and a well-planned garbage disposal, according to the SOP.

Similarly, fair organisers will have to stagger the operational hours of the exhibition so that there is an organised gathering.

They will also have to regularly play recorded messages on precautionary measures and good practices, besides encouraging the use of technology to minimise human interface.

According to the SOP, the Aarogya Setu mobile app is recommended for all persons manning stalls, and it is mandatory for those with smartphones.

Schools in the city will, however, be closed for students up to Class 8, the DDMA order said.

Other activities prohibited and allowed by the DDMA will remain so till the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, it added.

