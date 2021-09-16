47,511 houses for Delhi slum dwellers under ARHC scheme: Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has ordered the 47,511 small housing units being built for slum dwellers by the Delhi government to be brought under its Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme, a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri AWAS Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), city PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said

on Wednesday.

According to the plan, the Delhi government was building these low-cost houses to relocate those living in slums.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, ARHCs will provide ease of living to urban migrants and poor in industrial sector and in non-formal urban economy to get access to dignified affordable rental housing close to their workplace.

Beneficiaries for ARHCs are urban migrants and the poor from EWS or LIG categories.

ARHCs will be a mix of single or double bedroom dwelling units and dormitory of 4-6 beds, including all common facilities used for rental housing for 25 years minimum, the website said.

Jain said for 9,104 units, several departments have given relocation charges and many people have made payment.

Even the Delhi Development Authority had asked for 9,535 units to relocate people, but the Centre has said these units are to be given under ARHCs scheme only.