57 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, uptick in city’s positivity

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 57 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the positivity rate slightly up, to 0.08 per cent, and zero fatality, according to data shared by the health department.

The national capital has recorded only one fatality due to the infection in September so far. With the new cases, the overall infection tally of the city climbed to 14,38,345, of which over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far. The death toll stands at 25,083.

The total number of tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 74,199, it said.

The national capital recorded zero fatality due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 38 fresh infections at a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

The Wednesday bulletin said that there are 404 active cases in Delhi, up from 400 the previous day, while 95 patients are in home isolation, a slight decline from, 98 a day ago.

The number of containment zones stands at 93.