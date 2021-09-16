STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
57 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, uptick in city’s positivity

With the new cases, the overall infection tally of the city climbed to 14,38,345, of which over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far. The death toll stands at 25,083.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 09:02 AM

A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccine at Yamuna Pusta in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital recorded 57 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the  positivity rate slightly up, to 0.08 per cent, and zero fatality, according to data shared by the health department.

The total number of tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 74,199, it said.

The national capital recorded zero fatality due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 38 fresh infections at a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. 

The Wednesday bulletin said that there are 404 active cases in Delhi, up from 400 the previous day, while 95 patients are in home isolation, a slight decline from, 98 a day ago.

The number of containment zones stands at 93.

