Classic reborn

Set your eyes on the new Classic 350 and you can immediately tell that a lot more has gone into delivering this machine.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

It takes a lot to build an icon up from scratch, but that is just what Royal Enfield has done with the all-new Classic 350

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Set your eyes on the new Classic 350 and you can immediately tell that a lot more has gone into delivering this machine. It has an aura of fine engineering yet sticks to its characteristic stance and overall look. Contemporary bits neatly merge with its iconic design and the end result is a strikingly good-looking bike that begs to be ridden. You also get a new looking taillight as compared to its predecessor and last but not the least, this bike is built on an all-new chassis that uses a twin downtube spine frame which gives it better stiffness and enhances overall maneuverability.

Big on features
To start with, the Classic 350 sports all-new switchgear on the handlebars. This includes the start/stop switch, indicators, and headlight controls. Along with that, you get a digi-analogue instrument cluster, which has an LCD information panel for your fuel levels and other key information. On the side of that is a small round colour TFT screen that is powered by Google and is what Royal Enfield likes to call the ‘Tripper’, where you can pair it with your phone and get turn by turn navigation updates. Along with that, the bike gets a USB port that allows you to stay charged on the go!

Performance
Powering the Classic 350 is a 349cc single cylinder, four stroke, air-oil cooled petrol engine that delivers 20.2 bhp of power and a peak torque of 27 Nm. The electronic fuel injection engine is paired with a 5-speed constant mesh transmission, which utilises a wet, multi-plate clutch. What all this translates to is a rather refined ride experience. It feels unlike any Bullet I’ve ridden before.

Keeping it safe
The new Classic 350 has been built to conform with international safety standards and with that you get the option of going in for a single channel or dual channel ABS version. The bike also sports a large 300mm front disc brake and a 270mm rear disc brake. Additionally, you get tubeless tyres as standard, and both the front and rear tyres are wider than before.

Verdict
The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is such a refined machine that wins you over with every kilometre you clock! Seasoned riders, first time riders, riders of the fairer sex, will all find this to be a rather endearing product that does everything right, and the icing on the cake is that it has been priced extremely well too. Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between `1,84,374 to `2,51,118 depending on the variant.

