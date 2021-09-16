Criminal arrested after gunfightwith police in Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: A man allegedly involved in looting and snatching in Gautam Buddh Nagar was arrested following a gunfight with police in which he got injured, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Addl DCP (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said that Devdutt alias Deva was caught late Wednesday night by the Phase 2 Police Station personnel. Devdutt along with an aide was on a motorcycle when he was asked to stop for checking by police on Wednesday night.

However, the rider opened fire at the police team in a bid to escape, Aggarwal said. "He got injured in retaliatory firing, while his partner managed to escape...a combing operation is underway to arrest him," he said.

The accused was later identified as Devdutt, a known criminal involved in cases of looting and snatching in Noida and Greater Noida. He was sent to a hospital for treatment, the officer said. He said that four stolen/looted mobile phones and a locally-made pistol were seized from his possession and his motorcycle impounded.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and further legal proceedings are being carried out, he added.