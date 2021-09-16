STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: AAP government pins hope on liquor policy to boost income

The government is expecting to earn Rs 10,000 crore from auctioning of liquor shops opposed to the earlier Rs 6,900 crore, fetching almost Rs 3,500 crore extra every year after November.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the socio-economic crisis caused by the lockdowns had resulted in the AAP-led government earning 41 per cent less revenue than its estimated target for 2020-21 financial year, and 23 per cent loss in the 2021-22 fiscal.

But under the new excise policy, the government is expecting to earn Rs 10,000 crore from auctioning of liquor shops opposed to the earlier Rs 6,900 crore, fetching almost Rs 3,500 crore extra every year after November, the deputy CM said.  

“We have kept very moderate budget estimates for this year, but the tax collection is still less than expected. It is very concerning, and so the government is withholding most expenses, except for paying salaries and Covid-related expenses. It is tough for all state governments, but tougher for Delhi government because we don’t receive any help from the Centre,” Sisodia said.

The collection of goods and services tax (GST) is 23 per cent less, while incomes from value-added tax (VAT) have plummeted by 25 per cent, and excise collection has seen 30 per cent dip.

The taxes coming from stamp duty and the sale of motor vehicles are reduced by 16 per cent and 19 per cent.

The state government’s revenue will be reduced by Rs 8,000 crore as the centre will stop GST compensation from next year, Sisodia said further.

“Big reforms were made under the new excise policy, considering the fact that Delhi had a big number of excise tax evaders. The license fee was very nominal, about `8-10 lakh, but the excise fee and VAT was 250-300 per cent. We converted the excise fee into license fee so the license fee increased up to Rs 6.5-7 crore per shop, and due to this revolutionary reform, the government will receive Rs 3,500 crore extra revenue in the next 12 months,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia AAP Delhi Liquor Policy
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp