Delhi: Study at home for classes 6-8, faculty and parents happy

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi schools, teachers and parents welcomed the decision by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday to not re-open schools for classes 6 to 8.

In the recent guidelines, DDMA has announced that only classes 9 to 12 in all schools can reopen from August 17.

Anil Kumar, principal of Sarvodya Bal Kanya Vidyalaya School, Jhilmil Colony, said, “We welcome the decision because the immunity level of secondary class children is not strong. Older students will follow the guidelines, but younger students won’t listen. Also, we need more rooms for seating arrangements to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.”

The principal also said that along with his school, many other schools are occupied for vaccination.

“Despite reopening, the vaccination centre will continue at our school. Many of the staff and teachers are on leave or on Covid duty. Further, classes 9 to 10 have boards and exams. CBSE has been strictly directed to conduct exams and tests, and there should be evidence these tests were conducted. The board has said that only students who perform well should be passed, and no grace marks must be allotted.”

Sant Ram, a government school teacher at Subhash Nagar, said, “We are not in a position to cater all the students. We need triple man power and double or triple more rooms, and our internal arrangements are inadequate. It’s very difficult for most teachers to conduct online and offline classes.”

Even parents welcomed the decision.

Selvi, a parent, said, “My daughter is in Class 6, and I am not ready to allow her to attend school. Cases are decreasing but the fear remains as children are prone and cannot wear masks all day. Schools should stay closed till Covid is eradicated.”

Another parent said, “I was not ready to give consent (to attend school) to my daughter who is in Class 9, but seeing other students attending and with the boards are ahead... I allowed her.”