STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Study at home for classes 6-8, faculty and parents happy

In the recent guidelines, DDMA has announced that only classes 9 to 12 in all schools can reopen from August 17. 

Published: 16th September 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of school students.

Representational image of school students. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi schools, teachers and parents welcomed the decision by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday to not re-open schools for classes 6 to 8.  

In the recent guidelines, DDMA has announced that only classes 9 to 12 in all schools can reopen from August 17. 

Anil Kumar, principal of Sarvodya Bal Kanya Vidyalaya School, Jhilmil Colony, said, “We welcome the decision because the immunity level of secondary class children is not strong. Older students will follow the guidelines, but younger students won’t listen. Also, we need more rooms for seating arrangements to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.” 

The principal also said that along with his school, many other schools are occupied for vaccination.

“Despite reopening, the vaccination centre will continue at our school. Many of the staff and teachers are on leave or on Covid duty. Further, classes 9 to 10 have boards and exams. CBSE has been strictly directed to conduct exams and tests, and there should be evidence these tests were conducted. The board has said that only students who perform well should be passed, and no grace marks must be allotted.” 

Sant Ram, a government school teacher at Subhash Nagar, said, “We are not in a position to cater all the students. We need triple man power and double or triple more rooms, and our internal arrangements are inadequate. It’s very difficult for most teachers to conduct online and offline classes.” 

Even parents welcomed the decision.

Selvi, a parent, said, “My daughter is in Class 6, and I am not ready to allow her to attend school. Cases are decreasing but the fear remains as children are prone and cannot wear masks all day. Schools should stay closed till Covid is eradicated.” 

Another parent said, “I was not ready to give consent (to attend school) to my daughter who is in Class 9, but seeing other students attending and with the boards are ahead... I allowed her.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp