Fairs allowed but DDMA mum on Ramlila; junior schools to remain closed

Trade representatives, who had earlier raised the matter with minister of industries Satyendar Jain, welcomed the decision to allow exhibitions.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:38 AM

Artists perform Ramlila during Dussehra festival in New Delhi

Representational Image. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Fairs and exhibitions will be allowed in the city from Thursday as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) further relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions in view of the low number of fresh daily cases.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the DDMA said banquet halls will be allowed to hold exhibitions and fairs, with strict Covid protocols to be enforced by the organisers.

Schools will, however, remain closed for students up to Class 8.

The DDMA order was silent on Ramlila, which is set to start from October 6, although several organising committees had recently petitioned different authorities for permission to hold the events.

Trade representatives, who had earlier raised the matter with minister of industries Satyendar Jain, welcomed the decision to allow exhibitions.

“We had raised this demand in our meeting with cabinet minister Satyendar Jain. It will bring relief to about 40,000 people whose livelihood depends on this industry,” said Brijesh Goyal, president of Chambers of Trade and Industry.

The relaxation permitted by the DDMA will be in effect from September 16 to 30, after which it will be reviewed.

Measures to be adopted by the venue provider include separate entry and exit, disinfecting halls before handing over to event organisers, setting up permanent isolation centres and a wellplanned garbage disposal.

Fair organisers will have to stagger the operational hours of the exhibition, regularly play recorded messages on precautionary measures and encouraging the use of technology to minimise human interface. They will also have to do risk assessment prior to the event.

The order also reiterated that classes/institutes/libraries catering to students belonging to the ninth grade and above would be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

Most parents have welcomed the decision not to open schools for lower classes.

Status quo for other activities

Various other activities prohibited or allowed by the DDMA will remain so till the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, the order said.

