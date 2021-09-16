Fire beaks out at factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri, no casualties reported

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out inside two godowns of a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri on Thursday morning, officials said. The godowns were situated at the ground floor of the factory, they said. A senior fire department official said information about the blaze was received around 9.30 am.

The building has three floors, ground as well as two floors above it. Car accessories were stored in one of the godowns and cold drinks were stored in the other, officials said. Around 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. It was brought under control by 12.20 pm. No casualty was reported, they added.