Gunrunners held by Delhi Police, 15 pistols seized 

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police busted an interstate firearms syndicate spread over five states with the arrest of two gang members. As many as 15 illegal pistols and 40 live catridges were seized by the Special Cell from the arrested men — Shivam Sharma alias Chhanga (24) and Krishan Kumar (22). The duo from Aligarh, UP were arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday from a spot near ISBT Anand Vihar.

DCP, Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha said the duo would be booked under the stringent Arms (Amendment) Act, which mandates a minimum punishment of 10 years of imprisonment. The Special Cell is closely monitoring arms syndicates that supply weapons and ammunition to gangsters and hardened criminals of Delhi-NCR and adjoining states after procuring firearms from Madhya Pradesh, the senior officer said.