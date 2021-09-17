STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Long traffic jams in parts of Delhi amid Akali Dal's anti-farm law protest march

The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about closure of specific roads and suggested diversions to avoid any inconvenience.

Published: 17th September 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Long traffic jam due to the view of Shiromani Akali Dal workers and farmers protests, at Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi.

Long traffic jam due to the view of Shiromani Akali Dal workers and farmers protests, at Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Massive traffic jams hit parts of the national capital, including Lutyens' Delhi and ITO, on Friday amid a protest march organised by members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the Centre's farm laws.

It said most of the calls regarding traffic jam came from New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan, ITO, Vikas Marg, Delhi Gate, Karol Bagh areas.

ITO stretch is heavily choked by the vehicles.

There was also traffic at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital roundabout.

Thirty-year-old advocate Rohit Tomar said it took him more than two hours to cover a distance of 12 kilometres.

"I left my home around 8.45 am for Patiala House court, but got stuck in traffic. The whole section of Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar to ITO was jammed. The vehicles were crawling on that particular section. The area of Geeta Colony was also jammed. I somehow managed to reached Patiala House around 11 am," Tomar said.

Many commuters took to Twitter to complain about the traffic.

One of the commuters mentioned that there was heavy traffic from Laxmi Nagar to ITO and it took him one hour to cover a distance of four kilometres.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police informed about closure of roads at Jharoda Kalan border and suggested commuters to refrain from using these routes in view of the farmers' movement.

"Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg will be full due to the farmers' movement. Please refrain from using these routes," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

"Jharoda Kalan border both the roads have been closed by barricading dye to the farmers movement, please refrain from using this route," another tweet mentioned.

"The traffic coming from Gurgaon to Sadar Patel Marg and the traffic coming from Narayan to loop has also been diverted towards Ring Road Moti Bagh, the traffic will remain heavy," the traffic police said in another tweet.

Traffic going from Pusa roundabout towards Shankar Road has also been diverted towards Pusa Road, the traffic police said.

Security personnel deployed at Delhi’s Shankar road area, in view of a protest march to be held by Shiromani Akali Dal, against Centre’s three farm laws.

