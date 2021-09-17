STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One death, 28 fresh cases in Delhi; positivity falls to 0.04 per cent

A total of 72,481 tests, including 49,734 RT-PCR tests and 22,747 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Published: 17th September 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The city recorded one Covid-19 death and 28 fresh cases on Thursday with a positivity of 0.04 per cent. This is the second Covid-related fatality reported this month, the earlier being on September 7, according to data shared by the city health department.

 Zero death was also recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29, according to official data.

The death toll due to the coronavirus in Delhi has increased to 25,084. On Wednesday, 57 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. A total of 72,481 tests, including 49,734 RT-PCR tests and 22,747 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,38,373. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered.

