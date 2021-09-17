Raghav Chadha asks LNJP hospital staff to ramp up facilities for anticipated Covid third wave

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Committee) at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP), Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha met LNJP’s heads of departments (HODs) on Thursday to take stock of the healthcare institution’s preparedness for the anticipated third Covid wave.

Chadha laid special emphasis on ramping up facilities for in-house oxygen production capacity and paediatric care, along with the committee’s other key focus areas bed availability, machinery procurement, infrastructure development and rain water harvesting implementation.

“The medical team needs to lay out a plan for handling paediatric Covid cases, in terms of infrastructure, doctors and intensive care facilities available and also update. Any shortages should be brought to my notice well on time so that issues can be addressed,” said Chadha.

Chadha instructed HODs to hire doctors and paramedical staff via walk-in interviews against the sanctioned strength, to save time from the usual but exhaustive procedures of recruitment. He stressed upon the need of waiting rooms for attendants to restore their mental wellbeing, and added that timelines for purchase of CT scanner and digital radiology will be laid out urgently. Chadha also discussed implementing a pilot project that provides nutritious meals to patients’ attendants for only `10 at the hospital.