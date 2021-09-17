STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Raghav Chadha asks LNJP hospital staff to ramp up facilities for anticipated Covid third wave

Raghav Chadha instructed HODs to hire doctors and paramedical staff via walk-in interviews against the sanctioned strength, to save time from the usual but exhaustive procedures of recruitment.

Published: 17th September 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Committee) at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP), Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha met LNJP’s heads of departments (HODs) on Thursday to take stock of the healthcare institution’s preparedness for the anticipated third Covid wave.

Chadha laid special emphasis on ramping up facilities for in-house oxygen production capacity and paediatric care, along with the committee’s other key focus areas bed availability, machinery procurement, infrastructure development and rain water harvesting implementation.

“The medical team needs to lay out a plan for handling paediatric Covid cases, in terms of infrastructure, doctors and intensive care facilities available and also update. Any shortages should be brought to my notice well on time so that issues can be addressed,” said Chadha.

Chadha instructed HODs to hire doctors and paramedical staff via walk-in interviews against the sanctioned strength, to save time from the usual but exhaustive procedures of recruitment. He stressed upon the need of waiting rooms for attendants to restore their mental wellbeing, and added that timelines for purchase of CT scanner and digital radiology will be laid out urgently. Chadha also discussed implementing a pilot project that provides nutritious meals to patients’ attendants for only `10 at the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic AAP LNJP
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp