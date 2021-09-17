Scholarships for children of Delhi Jal Board Class C workers

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has started inviting applications for scholarships to be given to the children of its Class C employees. The agency provides annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to Rs 60,000 to meritorious students depending on the courses they are pursuing.

The last date of submission of applications is October 31. According to a circular issued by the labour welfare department of DJB, married or dependent children of Class C employees — permanent or temporary who have completed three years in service — are eligible to apply. Also eligible are children of daily wagers who have 240 days of attendance in each of the last three years.

Employees receiving reimbursement of tuition fees from the department can also apply for the one-time grant for the first two children. As per the arrangement, students of Class 6-12 who have secured 80% marks are given Rs 6,000. For girls, the limit of marks is 70%. Students pursuing diploma or studying in Industrial Training International also get Rs 6,000. The mark criterion is the same for them.

For undergraduate courses including BIMS, BDS, BTech, MBBS, Doctor of Pharmacy and others, the department pays Rs 20,000 provided that the student secures 60% marks or more. For girls, the eligibility mark is 50%.

Under the schemes, Rs 30,000 is given for all masters courses such as MD, MS, MTech and MBA. Assistance for students seeking a PhD is Rs 40,000. All applications must reach the labour welfare department by October 31.