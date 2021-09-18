STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akalis protests against farm laws bring Delhi traffic to grinding halt

Central Delhi and ITO area were the worst hit with line of vehicles stretching more than two kilometres. Commuters took at least two hours to cover the distance from Mandi House to ITO.

Published: 18th September 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Long traffic jam due to the view of Shiromani Akali Dal workers and farmers protests, at Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi.

Long traffic jam due to the view of Shiromani Akali Dal workers and farmers protests, at Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The protest by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday against the contentious farm laws choked several busy parts of the national capital, including Lutyens’ Delhi and ITO area, with massive traffic jams. 

Central Delhi and ITO area were the worst hit with line of vehicles stretching more than two kilometres. Commuters took at least two hours to cover the distance from Mandi House to ITO, which usually takes five to seven minutes. 

Heavy traffic jam at Dhaula Kuan due to the
protest against farm laws | EXPRESS

Delhi Police alerted commuters via Twitter and Facebook about the closure of roads and advised to take alternate routes.

According to the Traffic Police, it received a large number of calls related to traffic jams at New Delhi, ITO, Vikas Marg, Dhalua Kuan, Delhi Gate, Karol Bagh and Central Delhi. 

Commuters shared pictures of the ITO stretch heavily packed with vehicles. Traffic jams was also witnessed at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital roundabout.

“Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg will be full due to the farmers’ movement. Please avoid this route,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. 

Both carriageways of Jharoda Kala Border were closed.

The traffic from Gurugram to Sadar Patel Marg and the traffic from Narayan loop were diverted towards Ring Road Moti Bagh. Further, the police diverted vehicles going from Pusa roundabout towards Shankar Road. 

“I am stuck in the jam for more than an hour. You should have tweeted earlier. Chaos everywhere and you have also closed the Talkatora Road towards RML. How is one supposed to reach office,” said Swati, a commuter. Another commuter said, “The entire road and route from Vikas Marg to ITO was packed heavily with vehicles. It took me one hour to move from Laxmi Nagar to ITO.” 

