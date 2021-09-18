Bharat Bandh on September 27 will be peaceful, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday issued guidelines for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27 against the Centre’s farm laws and said it would be peaceful and farmers would ensure that the public faces minimal inconvenience.

In a statement, the SKM said the bandh would start at 6am and it would remain in force till 4pm. During this time, central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges and other educational institutions would not be allowed to function.

Public and private transport would not be allowed to ply on roads.

No public functions would be allowed, it said. Only emergency services, including ambulances and fire services, would be allowed to function during the bandh, it added.

“The SKM has asked constituent organisations to appeal to all sections of society to join hands with farmers and publicise the bandh beforehand so that inconvenience to the public may be reduced. The bandh would be peaceful as well as voluntary and would exempt emergency services. The main banners or themes for the day would be ‘Bharat Bandh against anti-farmer Modi government’, ‘Modi Brings in Mandi Bandh’, ‘Farmers take up Bharat Bandh’ and so on,” the statement said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said that a “state-level preparatory meeting” would be held in Mumbai on September 20 for further planning regarding the bandh.

On the same day, a “Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat” would be organised in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, followed by a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee on September 22.

Republic Day violence accused gets anticipatory bail

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in a case related to allegedly attempting to kill policemen and instigating the mob during the farmers’ protest rally on Republic Day this year.

The court noted the accused has already joined the investigation and has been granted bail in a conspiracy case related to the incident.