Delhi: 14-point directives for construction firms to curb dust pollution 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday issued a 14-point directive to all major private construction companies to curb dust-pollution during winters.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with officials from around 50 private firms involved in construction work in Delhi. The firms officials were explained the 14 points that are to be followed mandatorily.

“We have informed them about whatever shortcomings that we observed from their end. In this fight against pollution, we have communicated strict directions to private construction agencies and sought compliance from all of them. Instructions have been issued to the agencies to conduct review meetings individually,” said Rai.

Earlier, the environment minister held a review meeting with various government agencies like the MCDs, Delhi Development Authority, Central Public Works Department, Public Works Department and DSIIDC. Rai directed them to submit their action plan by 21st September.

Delhi government will come up with ‘Winter Action Plan’ by the end of this month, before which all the concerned government departments have been asked to submit their plan of action for the days to come.

As a preventive measure, the AAP government has banned the use of firecrackers during the festival of Diwali this year, post-which the pollution levels in the air spike exponentially leaving the city gasping for breath.

It will be mandatory for the construction companies to arrange- dust or wind breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site and the installation of anti-smog gun for any site which is more than 20,000 square metres built up area.

The government has also ordered the use of green net on scaffolding around the area under construction.

It has decreed that no loose soil or construction waste that causes dust shall be left uncovered. Action will be taken after 15 days, if guidelines are not followed by any site.

Key instructions