Delhi: NIA Supplementary charge sheet against duo in gold smuggling case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against two gold smugglers in the case pertaining to seizure of 83.6kg smuggled gold at New Delhi Railway Station last year.

The agency filed the charge sheet in a special NIA court naming Vaibhav Sampat More and Ravindra Vishnu Jadhav as accused in the case. Both the accused have been charged under various sections of the IPC and sections 16, 18, 20, of the UAPA.

The NIA had registered a case on September 16 last year under section 16 of UA (P) Act. Earlier, the NIA had filed charge sheet against 11 persons on March 18 this year.