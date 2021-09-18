STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University UG cut-off schedule likely to be released next week: Officials

A college principal, requesting anonymity, said they have started holding meetings at their level to analyse the cut-off trend.

Published: 18th September 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi University officials will be holding a series of meetings with college principals to finalise the cut-off schedule that is likely to be released by next week, officials said on Saturday.

The university plans to release its first cut-off on October 1 to accommodate students who are appearing for improvement or compartment exams, they added.

Professor Rajeev Gupta, chairman of the university's admission committee said, "We will finalise the cut-off schedule very soon. October 1 is a tentative date for the first cut-off. We plan to release the cut-off on that day. We will be holding meetings with college principals and nodal officers to finalise the schedule." He said they plan to release a cut-off schedule for at least five cut-offs by next week.

A college principal, requesting anonymity, said they have started holding meetings at their level to analyse the cut-off trend.

Another principal said they are yet to receive the data of applications from the university and will decide accordingly.

Most of the principals were unanimous in saying that the cut-offs are going to be higher this time, with more students scoring above 95 per cent this year in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE. Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp