STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NEP 2020: ABVP seeks expansion of research policy in non-science fields

Sidharth Yadav, state secretary of ABVP, said NRF should not be bound to just science but its ambit should be widened to humanities, art and culture.  

Published: 18th September 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

exam, writing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sangh-backed student union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday said the recently proposed National Research Foundation (NRF) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is not focusing on other fields compared to science and technology.

Sidharth Yadav, state secretary of ABVP said, “When we saw the booklets and features of the NRF, it seems the push is towards the promotion of science-based research.”

Yadav said NRF should not be bound to just science but its ambit should be widened to humanities, art and culture. 

He further said they will also submit a memorandum to Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. 
ABVP’s national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said, “With allocation of Rs 50,000 crore for the NRF in the budget this year, it becomes extremely important that all fields of research get focus.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad National Research Foundation National Education Policy
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp