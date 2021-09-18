NEP 2020: ABVP seeks expansion of research policy in non-science fields

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sangh-backed student union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday said the recently proposed National Research Foundation (NRF) under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is not focusing on other fields compared to science and technology.

Sidharth Yadav, state secretary of ABVP said, “When we saw the booklets and features of the NRF, it seems the push is towards the promotion of science-based research.”

Yadav said NRF should not be bound to just science but its ambit should be widened to humanities, art and culture.

He further said they will also submit a memorandum to Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

ABVP’s national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said, “With allocation of Rs 50,000 crore for the NRF in the budget this year, it becomes extremely important that all fields of research get focus.”